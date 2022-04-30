General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Theorem
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Hybrid (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black / Red / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|MC2 Asym
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.473
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Theorem takes elements from previous Track products and alters them to create a bowling ball with a new core shape and a new coverstock. This ball takes the MC2 core from the Triton Elite and modifies it into a new asymmetrical shape called MC2 Asym. This new design is paired with an HK22-based version of the Prime Response Hybrid coverstock. The new shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound for easy length and a strong back end motion. The Theorem’s natural length and continuous motion downlane were best on our medium oil pattern, with the dry pattern right behind it.
Tweener liked the continuous motion at the back end from the Theorem on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to start farther right compared to the Paragon Pearl and easily get the ball to the breakpoint. In transition, he simply increased his ball speed to stay in the same part of the lane. The Theorem was versatile enough for him to move his feet toward the center of the approach later in the session and go around the lane more. He could start out playing straighter with this ball and use it from start to finish on a league night, or opt to play farther inside with the Paragon Pearl on the fresh and then ball-down into the Theorem when that ball started hooking too much. Tweener started on the dry pattern where he ended on the medium pattern. The length was a huge benefit for him on this condition, providing hold from parts of the lane where his Paragon Pearl overreacted. As the lanes broke down, he could continue to
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Theorem Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Theorem vs. Track Archetype
- Track Theorem vs. Track Kinetic Cobalt
- Track Theorem vs. Track Paragon Pearl
- Track Theorem vs. Track Sensor Solid
- Track Theorem vs. Track Stealth Pearl
- Track Theorem vs. Track Tundra Fire
To compare the Track Theorem to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Theorem Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.