Track Kinetic Black Ice

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Kinetic Black Ice
Reviewed:May 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-7 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black Ice
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Shuttle
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.006

The Track Kinetic Black Ice uses the same asymmetrical Shuttle core shape as previous Kinetic balls, with this new release being wrapped in the QR-7 Pearl coverstock. The medium flare and low RG core design allows the core to rev up, while the pearl cover allows the ball to glide through the front of the lane. The Kinetic Black Ice provides a strong motion at the dry, thanks to its box finish of 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. All three of BTM’s testers found the Kinetic Black Ice to provide its best reaction on our medium oil house shot pattern.

Stroker was able to play to his strengths from the start on the fresh medium pattern. The Kinetic Black Ice wasted little energy getting to the breakpoint and was predictable for him coming off the end of the pattern. The glossy box finish allowed him to go directly up the lane on the fresh until the lanes started drying out and he could open his angles more. The factory finish kept the ball from reading early, while

