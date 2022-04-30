General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Kinetic Cobalt
|Reviewed:
|April 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-7 Hybrid (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Cobalt / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shuttle
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.040
|Int. Diff:
|0.006
The Track Kinetic Cobalt is the first Kinetic to use the HK22 base coverstock formula, with the QR-7 Hybrid cover and the Shuttle core returning from the Kinetic Black Ice. In addition to the change in coverstock formulation, the Kinetic Cobalt comes out of the box sanded at 500/1500/4000 SiaAir, without any compound or polish applied. This core, cover, and box finish combination gave all three of our testers a strong read in the midlane, followed by a strong and angular move at the breakpoint. The Kinetic Cobalt was useful to varying degrees across all four of our test patterns, with surface adjustments based on each bowler’s style to maximize its versatility.
Stroker had the best overall look out of the three testers across the four patterns, and he really liked his line to the pocket on the medium oil pattern. The duller surface and HK22 coverstock gave him a lot of traction in the midlane and a strong back end reaction. He saw more total hook than the Kinetic Black Ice, allowing him to start farther left with his laydown and send it farther outside at the breakpoint. As the pattern broke down, he had several options. He could increase speed to stay in the same zone, or he could get farther left with normal speed and still see good reaction through the pins. He could also maintain his normal speed and use the Kinetic Black Ice to stay in the same part of the lane. Stroker’s lower rev rate gave him the best reaction of the three bowlers on the dry test pattern. Even with the
