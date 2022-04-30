track kinetic cobalt

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Kinetic Cobalt
Reviewed:April 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-7 Hybrid (HK22)
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 / 4000 SiaAir
Color:Cobalt / Black
Core Specs
Name:Shuttle
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.040
Int. Diff:0.006

The Track Kinetic Cobalt is the first Kinetic to use the HK22 base coverstock formula, with the QR-7 Hybrid cover and the Shuttle core returning from the Kinetic Black Ice. In addition to the change in coverstock formulation, the Kinetic Cobalt comes out of the box sanded at 500/1500/4000 SiaAir, without any compound or polish applied. This core, cover, and box finish combination gave all three of our testers a strong read in the midlane, followed by a strong and angular move at the breakpoint. The Kinetic Cobalt was useful to varying degrees across all four of our test patterns, with surface adjustments based on each bowler’s style to maximize its versatility.

Stroker had the best overall look out of the three testers across the four patterns, and he really liked his line to the pocket on the medium oil pattern. The duller surface and HK22 coverstock gave him a lot of traction in the midlane and a strong back end reaction. He saw more total hook than the Kinetic Black Ice, allowing him to start farther left with his laydown and send it farther outside at the breakpoint. As the pattern broke down, he had several options. He could increase speed to stay in the same zone, or he could get farther left with normal speed and still see good reaction through the pins. He could also maintain his normal speed and use the Kinetic Black Ice to stay in the same part of the lane. Stroker’s lower rev rate gave him the best reaction of the three bowlers on the dry test pattern. Even with the

Additional Track Kinetic Cobalt Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.