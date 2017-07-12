track-logix

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-7 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Black Pearl
Core Specs
Name:LT-2
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.011

The Logix is the newest addition to Track’s Upper Mid Performance line and it brings back the LT-2 asymmetrical core shape from the Legion series. Its QR-7 Pearl cover is the same veneer that is used on the Cyborg Pearl, with the same box finish of 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This gives the Logix similar length, but it is a bit smoother at the breakpoint and back end. This smoother reaction helps control the breakpoint on fresh patterns, while still being strong enough to use from the inside on the burn. We had a good reaction with this ball on everything except our heavy oil pattern.

The Logix was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern. They could each play all across the lane successfully with the box finish. Stroker was setting his ball down on 13, crossing the second arrow, and floating it out to eight at the breakpoint. He had room for error left of target, with the Logix providing ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.