General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-10 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Blue / Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mako
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Mako Attack shares the asymmetrical dual-density Mako core with its predecessor in Track’s High Performance line, the original Mako. The big differences between these two balls come in the coverstock and box finish. The Mako Attack uses the QR-10 Hybrid coverstock finished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish on top of a 500/1000 Abralon combination. We found this cover to be extremely clean through the front of the lane, retaining most of its energy for a big move at the breakpoint and back end.
We started with this big skid/snap monster on our medium test pattern. Cranker really liked his reaction on the fresh. The Mako Attack’s easy length allowed him to start farther left and bank his ball off the track area. As long as his ball was right of the eight board at the breakpoint and not in the gutter, he would hit the pocket. Stroker had his best reaction when he could keep his Mako Attack on a ...
