General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-10 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Purple / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mako
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Mako swims into Track’s High Performance line with both a new coverstock and a new core design. The dual-density Mako weight block is a low RG (2.48″) and high differential (0.053″) asymmetrical shape. The coverstock is named QR-10 Solid, which is a solid version of the QR-10 formula that was used in hybrid form on the Paradox Trilogy. This cover comes out of the box sanded with 500 and 2000 Abralon, allowing it to have easy hook through even the heaviest of oil patterns.
We started with this predator on our heavy volume test pattern. All three testers immediately saw this ball pick up harder in the midlane than both the Paradox and Cyborg. The solid cover gave them strong bite through the heaviest part of this pattern toward the center of the lane. All three testers needed to keep this ball farther inside—standing farther left with their feet—than they did with the Paradox, Legion Solid, and Cyborg. This ball makes a move to the pocket that is just as strong as any ball in the Paradox line. We could ...
