General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-9 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Smoke Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 2.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.057
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Paradox Black is a remake of the popular original Paradox that will be offered at a price point just below the current high performance balls in the Track lineup. It brings back the original Paradox’s performance, with just a color scheme change from blue to black. The Paradox Black uses the same dual-density I-Core 2.0 asymmetrical weight block and the same QR-9 Hybrid coverstock as the original. Also just like the original, the Black comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, making it just as strong as the original on heavy oil patterns.
All three of our testers easily struck with the Paradox Black on our heavy volume test pattern. Its rough coverstock ripped right through this slick pattern effortlessly, while still retaining energy for a powerful motion at the breakpoint. Each tester was only one or two boards right with their feet from where they attacked this pattern with the Mako. While the Paradox Black didn’t cover as many total boards as the Mako, it was more angular off the breakpoint. The extra back end recovery was more noticeable as the pattern broke down and the testers needed to move left and open up the lane more. Just like the first ...
