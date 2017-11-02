Track Paradox Black

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-9 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Black / Smoke Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:I-Core 2.0
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.057
Int. Diff:0.015

The Paradox Black is a remake of the popular original Paradox that will be offered at a price point just below the current high performance balls in the Track lineup. It brings back the original Paradox’s performance, with just a color scheme change from blue to black. The Paradox Black uses the same dual-density I-Core 2.0 asymmetrical weight block and the same QR-9 Hybrid coverstock as the original. Also just like the original, the Black comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, making it just as strong as the original on heavy oil patterns.

All three of our testers easily struck with the Paradox Black on our heavy volume test pattern. Its rough coverstock ripped right through this slick pattern effortlessly, while still retaining energy for a powerful motion at the breakpoint. Each tester was only one or two boards right with their feet from where they attacked this pattern with the Mako. While the Paradox Black didn’t cover as many total boards as the Mako, it was more angular off the breakpoint. The extra back end recovery was more noticeable as the pattern broke down and the testers needed to move left and open up the lane more. Just like the first ...

Track Paradox Black Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Track Paradox Black to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.