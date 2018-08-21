General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime ET (Extra Traction)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 2.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.057
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Paradox Red is the sixth entry into the Paradox line for Track, and it is the first of the six to use a reactive solid coverstock. Its Prime ET cover offered more length than the Paradox Black, with a stronger downlane motion than any of the previous Paradox balls. The Paradox Red is finished with a 500 and 2000 Abralon combination, allowing it to easily hook through the heaviest volumes of oil.
This ball’s easy traction provided all the hook we needed on our heavy volume pattern. All three testers were sharing the eight board downlane as their breakpoint, but they took very different routes to get there. Stroker’s ball was on 15 off his hand, with a target out around the second arrow. The Paradox Red’s aggressive cover easily ripped through the oil in the middle of the lane and gave him recovery on shots that got a little right of target downlane. Tweener liked how aggressive he could be with his ball speed and still have his Paradox Red make a big move downlane. He played the lane starting on 21 and targeted the 14 board at the arrows. He could be strong with
Track Paradox Red Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Heat Lava
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Paradox Black
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Paradox V
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Precision Solid
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Tactix Hybrid
- Track Paradox Red vs. Track Triton Elite
To compare the Track Paradox Red to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Paradox Red Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.