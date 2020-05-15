General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Proof Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Proof
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.519
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
Track’s new Proof Hybrid uses the asymmetrical Proof core shape with the Prime Response Hybrid coverstock. The Proof core is a higher RG and higher differential design compared to the asymmetrical core in the Strata, while the Prime Response Hybrid cover was cleaner through the front and not as aggressive as the Strata’s QR-11 Solid shell. The testers found the Proof Hybrid to be pretty versatile, thanks to its smooth and continuous shape, with pattern preferences dependent on bowler style.
Cranker had the best look out of the three testers on the medium oil house shot pattern. His higher rev rate gave him a little more angle and back end reaction on this pattern compared to the other two testers, slightly edging them out for pin carry. The 500/3000 SiaAir box finish gave him traction in the oil and the hybrid shell retained plenty of energy for the back end. He liked the rounded shape at the breakpoint that allowed him to get his ball to the dry quickly without seeing it overreact to the friction. Cranker really liked how easily this shell cleared the front of the lane and how the carry continued to be good in transition, despite the relatively smooth shape. He was able to keep the ball at its box finish the entire time. Cranker’s second-best look came on the heavy oil pattern, thanks once again to
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.