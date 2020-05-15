Track Proof Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Proof Hybrid
Reviewed:January 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Red / Black
Core Specs
Name:Proof
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.519
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.020

Track’s new Proof Hybrid uses the asymmetrical Proof core shape with the Prime Response Hybrid coverstock. The Proof core is a higher RG and higher differential design compared to the asymmetrical core in the Strata, while the Prime Response Hybrid cover was cleaner through the front and not as aggressive as the Strata’s QR-11 Solid shell. The testers found the Proof Hybrid to be pretty versatile, thanks to its smooth and continuous shape, with pattern preferences dependent on bowler style.

Cranker had the best look out of the three testers on the medium oil house shot pattern. His higher rev rate gave him a little more angle and back end reaction on this pattern compared to the other two testers, slightly edging them out for pin carry. The 500/3000 SiaAir box finish gave him traction in the oil and the hybrid shell retained plenty of energy for the back end. He liked the rounded shape at the breakpoint that allowed him to get his ball to the dry quickly without seeing it overreact to the friction. Cranker really liked how easily this shell cleared the front of the lane and how the carry continued to be good in transition, despite the relatively smooth shape. He was able to keep the ball at its box finish the entire time. Cranker’s second-best look came on the heavy oil pattern, thanks once again to

