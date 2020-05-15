General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Strata
|Reviewed:
|November 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-11 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky / Grey / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Strata
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.475
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Strata is Track’s first high-performance release as part of the Brunswick family of brands. It features the brand new Strata asymmetrical core that is wrapped in the QR-11 Solid coverstock. The Strata comes out of the box at a very rough 500/1000 SiaAir finish, indicating the intent for a ball that will dig through the heaviest of oil. Throughout our testing, the Strata maintained its roughness nicely, without glossing up as quickly as many other sanded balls tend to. All three of our testers found the Strata to match up best on our heaviest and longest oil pattern.
Tweener had the best reaction on the heavy pattern out of the testers. The Strata allowed him to play in his comfort zone, and he still saw his ball pick up even when he got fast with his speed. The dull cover provided plenty of traction and enough continuation at the back end so that he had no problem moving his feet left to stay ahead of the transition. The Strata easily out-hooked balls like the Paradox and Precision Solid on this pattern. On the medium pattern, the Strata created a lot of hook, and even with Tweener’s higher speed, it needed to be kept in the oil as much
Track Strata Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Strata vs. Track In2ition
- Track Strata vs. Track Kinetic Obsidian
- Track Strata vs. Track Paradox Red
- Track Strata vs. Track Precision Solid
- Track Strata vs. Track Tactix Hybrid
- Track Strata vs. Track Triton Elite
To compare the Track Strata to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Strata Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
