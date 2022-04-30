Track Stealth Mode

Brand:
Name:Stealth Mode
Reviewed:March 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-10 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Navy Blue / Raven
Core Specs
Name:Stealth
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.482
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Stealth Mode is the fourth entry into the Stealth line for Track. This is the second solid ball in the line, an update from the original Stealth. This ball uses the same symmetrical Stealth core as the previous versions but updates the coverstock to QR-10 Solid from the QR-9 Solid formula that was on the original. There is also a slight change in the finishing process, despite both balls being finished at 1500 SiaAir. The original Stealth used a 500, 1000, and 1500 sequence, while the new Stealth Mode is finished at 500 and then 1500, leaving the ball slightly rougher. Between the added surface and the stronger coverstock, the Stealth Mode hooked more than the original, making it a very good option to start with on longer or heavier oil patterns.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Stealth Mode offered on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball got into a roll quickly off his hand, digging through the oil. He was able to play a small swing on the fresh, with the ball easily creating enough traction to get back to the pocket. He liked how well this ball went through the pins for him. It kept the pins lower on the pin deck, but he had minimal deflection through the pocket. Keeping up with the transition was easy on this pattern with the box-finished Stealth Mode. The first adjustment was a parallel move left to keep the ball in the oil longer. That adjustment worked for a while but then started to struggle to get through the pins. The next move he made was just with his laydown point, opening his angles more and getting the ball to the dry he had created. This got his ball back to hitting as strongly as it did on the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.