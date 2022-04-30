General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Stealth Mode
|Reviewed:
|March 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-10 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy Blue / Raven
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stealth
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Stealth Mode is the fourth entry into the Stealth line for Track. This is the second solid ball in the line, an update from the original Stealth. This ball uses the same symmetrical Stealth core as the previous versions but updates the coverstock to QR-10 Solid from the QR-9 Solid formula that was on the original. There is also a slight change in the finishing process, despite both balls being finished at 1500 SiaAir. The original Stealth used a 500, 1000, and 1500 sequence, while the new Stealth Mode is finished at 500 and then 1500, leaving the ball slightly rougher. Between the added surface and the stronger coverstock, the Stealth Mode hooked more than the original, making it a very good option to start with on longer or heavier oil patterns.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Stealth Mode offered on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball got into a roll quickly off his hand, digging through the oil. He was able to play a small swing on the fresh, with the ball easily creating enough traction to get back to the pocket. He liked how well this ball went through the pins for him. It kept the pins lower on the pin deck, but he had minimal deflection through the pocket. Keeping up with the transition was easy on this pattern with the box-finished Stealth Mode. The first adjustment was a parallel move left to keep the ball in the oil longer. That adjustment worked for a while but then started to struggle to get through the pins. The next move he made was just with his laydown point, opening his angles more and getting the ball to the dry he had created. This got his ball back to hitting as strongly as it did on the
