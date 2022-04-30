General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Stealth
|Reviewed:
|June 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-9 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stealth
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Track Stealth introduces a new symmetrical core shape of the same name to the Track lineup. This new low RG (2.482″) and high differential (0.056″) design is wrapped in the very aggressive QR-9 Solid coverstock, which was previously seen on the Tactix. Coming out of the box at a rough 500/1000/1500 SiaAir finish, the Stealth ate up the oil and gave our testers its best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern.
Stroker was very happy to see the strong reaction that the Stealth provided on the heavy oil pattern, and he struck just as much as Cranker and Tweener with this ball. He started between the lines he used with the Strata and the Paragon. The Stealth had no trouble keeping up with these balls, providing a slightly smoother motion throughout the lane compared to the Paragon. In transition, he didn’t see the same back end motion as the Paragon as he shifted left, but the Stealth still provided plenty of hook and pin carry. Stroker’s lower rev rate gave him the best look out of the three testers on the medium oil pattern. With a bit more area at the breakpoint than Cranker or Tweener, Stroker could leave the ball in the oil on his misses to the inside and
