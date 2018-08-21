General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Yellow / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Precision SD
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Precision Solid is the second ball in the Track lineup to use the asymmetrical Precision SD core design. This is the same weight block found in the original Precision, with the big difference for this release being on the outside of the ball. The change in coverstock to the brand new Prime Solid formulation gives the Precision Solid the ability to cover more boards than any previous ball from the Track brand. The new coverstock is prepped with a 500/2000 Abralon surface that easily grips the lane surface, even in very heavy oil.
The Precision Solid’s combination of low RG, high flare core design and very aggressive coverstock was best on our heavy volume oil pattern. All three testers had no trouble seeing large amounts of hook and continuation from this ball. Each tester was at least five boards left with their feet from where they lined up with the Tactix. The Precision Solid’s strong cover grabbed right through the oil pattern, eliminating any possibility of not getting back to the pocket on the fresh. With each tester covering so many boards, the dull cover did start to burn up the fronts pretty quickly. Each bowler could move left to catch more oil when they were bowling alone, but when it came time for all three of them to bowl on the pattern at the same time, the lower rev testers ran into the
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.