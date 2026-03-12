General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Synthesis
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-12 Solid (HK22C)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal Blue / Grey / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core Gen4
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Synthesis is the new hook monster for Track. This ball uses an HK22C-based version of the QR-12 Solid coverstock. It comes out of the box with a very dull 500/1500 SiaAir finish, which helps it create a lot of traction in the oil. The Synthesis also features the I-Core Gen4 asymmetrical core shape, which gives it a low RG (2.480″), a high total differential (0.053″), and a high intermediate differential (0.020″). Compared to the I-Core 3.0 design from the Paragon series, the Synthesis has a lower RG, a slightly lower differential, and a higher intermediate differential. Everything about this ball screams early and smooth, but we saw a very nice amount of back end hook and continuation from the Synthesis. While we found this ball to be at its best on the heavy oil pattern, we were also able to use it successfully at the box finish on our medium oil and sport patterns.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Synthesis provided him on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish and low RG core design revved up very strongly for him in the midlane and was very continuous downlane. He really liked how much hook and recovery the ball gave him, letting him open up a pattern where he usually feels like he doesn’t have much room. The Synthesis covered up a lot of mistakes for him on the fresh. If he got fast with his speed, came over the top of it, or got it a bit right of target, the ball was still able to pick up and find the pocket. He loved how easily he could keep up with the transition using the Synthesis. When the ball started over-hooking, he would move two boards left with his laydown point, and the Synthesis was right back
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Synthesis Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Criterion Hybrid
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Criterion Inverse
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Cypher Pearl
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Paragon Shadow
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Stealth Mode Hybrid
- Track Synthesis vs. Track Theorem Solid
To compare the Track Synthesis to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Synthesis Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.