Track Synthesis

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Synthesis
Reviewed:March 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-12 Solid (HK22C)
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Royal Blue / Grey / Purple
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Core Specs
Name:I-Core Gen4
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.480
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.020

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Synthesis is the new hook monster for Track. This ball uses an HK22C-based version of the QR-12 Solid coverstock. It comes out of the box with a very dull 500/1500 SiaAir finish, which helps it create a lot of traction in the oil. The Synthesis also features the I-Core Gen4 asymmetrical core shape, which gives it a low RG (2.480″), a high total differential (0.053″), and a high intermediate differential (0.020″). Compared to the I-Core 3.0 design from the Paragon series, the Synthesis has a lower RG, a slightly lower differential, and a higher intermediate differential. Everything about this ball screams early and smooth, but we saw a very nice amount of back end hook and continuation from the Synthesis. While we found this ball to be at its best on the heavy oil pattern, we were also able to use it successfully at the box finish on our medium oil and sport patterns.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Synthesis provided him on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The dull box finish and low RG core design revved up very strongly for him in the midlane and was very continuous downlane. He really liked how much hook and recovery the ball gave him, letting him open up a pattern where he usually feels like he doesn’t have much room. The Synthesis covered up a lot of mistakes for him on the fresh. If he got fast with his speed, came over the top of it, or got it a bit right of target, the ball was still able to pick up and find the pocket. He loved how easily he could keep up with the transition using the Synthesis. When the ball started over-hooking, he would move two boards left with his laydown point, and the Synthesis was right back

Track Synthesis Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Track Synthesis to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Track Synthesis Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.