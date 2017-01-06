Track Tundra

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:DR-4 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Deep Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Track Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.029
Int. Diff:NA

The Tundra is Track’s newest solution for drier lane conditions. It uses the DR-4 Pearl reactive coverstock that was first seen on the Hx05. The Tundra comes out of the box with polish on top of a 1000 Abralon finish. This release uses the Track Symmetric weight block from the 300-series balls, which gives it a higher RG of 2.57″ and a lower differential of 0.029″. This weaker core design keeps the Tundra from flaring too much, allowing it to be better on lighter volumes of oil. The Tundra’s combination of high RG core shape and polished pearl cover pushes it to the breakpoint with no problem, even on our shortest pattern.

Both Tweener and Stroker were able to play close to the second arrow on our dry test pattern. The Tundra’s tamer glossy finish helped it glide right through the fronts and midlane to the breakpoint. Its reaction to the dry at the back end was strong enough to get it up into the pocket. The testers noticed that the Tundra hit incredibly ...

