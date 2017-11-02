General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S80R Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|ICE "E" Pad
|Color:
|Blue / Orange / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Adaptor/C Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Absolute Truth uses the S80R Hybrid coverstock from the Inception Redux and pairs it with the Adaptor/C Symmetric weight block from the previous two Truth releases. It comes out of the box with the “E” pad finish (3000 grit) from 900 Global’s ICE finishing process. The rough finish and low RG core helped the Absolute Truth to rev up very quickly for all three of our testers. It created a lot of traction early on the lane, with a very strong midlane roll.
The amount of traction this ball created at its box finish was best on our heavy oil test pattern, with Cranker having the best reaction of our three testers. He could square up on this pattern more than he could when using balls like the Inception DCT and original Truth, which are both more angular downlane. The Absolute Truth’s strong arc off the breakpoint allowed him to not have to swing his ball away from the pocket as much, giving him maximum control without having to give away ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Absolute Truth Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Absolute Truth vs. 900 Global Covert Ops
- 900 Global Absolute Truth vs. 900 Global Honey Badger
- 900 Global Absolute Truth vs. 900 Global Inception DCT
- 900 Global Absolute Truth vs. 900 Global Truth
- 900 Global Absolute Truth vs. 900 Global X2
To compare the 900 Global Absolute Truth to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Absolute Truth Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.