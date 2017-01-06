General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S86R Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|ICE "I" Pad
|Color:
|Red / Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Adaptor/D Ceramic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.024
The Inception DCT features new technology inside and out to provide the most total hook in the current 900 Global line. Starting on the outside, the coverstock is a new solid formulation called S86R Solid that is stronger than the S74R Solid cover that was used previously on the Inception and Truth bowling balls. This cover has a different look to it because of 900 Global’s new ICE finishing process. This ball is finished with the 1500 grit ICE “I” pad, giving it the traction to tear through any volume of oil. Moving inside the ball, the Adaptor/D weight block has been modified with a ceramic nugget in the center. Related to this addition, bowlers will notice a sticker over the pin, warning consumers about drilling the holes too deep. The changes to the weight block give the Inception DCT the same low RG (2.48″) and strong differentials (0.055″ and 0.024″) as the Inception and Inception Pearl.
We were able to easily overpower our heavy oil test pattern with the Inception DCT. All three of our testers started farther left than with the previous Inceptions and had no problem getting this ball to hook from the area that sometimes can be ...
