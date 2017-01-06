900-global-inception-dct

Coverstock Specs
Name:S86R Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:ICE "I" Pad
Color:Red / Black / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Adaptor/D Ceramic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.024

The Inception DCT features new technology inside and out to provide the most total hook in the current 900 Global line. Starting on the outside, the coverstock is a new solid formulation called S86R Solid that is stronger than the S74R Solid cover that was used previously on the Inception and Truth bowling balls. This cover has a different look to it because of 900 Global’s new ICE finishing process. This ball is finished with the 1500 grit ICE “I” pad, giving it the traction to tear through any volume of oil. Moving inside the ball, the Adaptor/D weight block has been modified with a ceramic nugget in the center. Related to this addition, bowlers will notice a sticker over the pin, warning consumers about drilling the holes too deep. The changes to the weight block give the Inception DCT the same low RG (2.48″) and strong differentials (0.055″ and 0.024″) as the Inception and Inception Pearl.

We were able to easily overpower our heavy oil test pattern with the Inception DCT. All three of our testers started farther left than with the previous Inceptions and had no problem getting this ball to hook from the area that sometimes can be ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.