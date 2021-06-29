900 Global Altered Reality

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Altered Reality
Reviewed:December 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S84 Response Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Salmon / Black / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Disturbance Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.018

The Altered Reality is the new high-performance pearl for 900 Global. For this release, the successful Disturbance Asymmetric core from the original Reality is wrapped in the S84 Response Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the Volatility Torque. The Altered Reality comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, providing moderate length with a strong back end motion. All three of our testers saw this ball create a strong angle through the pins with excellent pin carry in our testing.

Tweener lined up quickly with the Altered Reality on our fresh medium oil test pattern. He saw a stronger change of direction at the breakpoint than the Volatility Torque, which gave him more room for error, an even stronger hit at the pins, and a much better look than the original Reality on this pattern. The Altered Reality also had more hook and a stronger response to the friction than the Wolverine. Tweener needed to open his angles to allow for that big back end move, but he kept his ball at the polished box finish the entire time. The heavy oil pattern also wasn’t much trouble for Tweener with the Altered Reality at the box finish. The ball read the midlane well enough

Additional 900 Global Altered Reality Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.