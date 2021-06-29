General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Altered Reality
|Reviewed:
|December 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S84 Response Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Salmon / Black / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Disturbance Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Altered Reality is the new high-performance pearl for 900 Global. For this release, the successful Disturbance Asymmetric core from the original Reality is wrapped in the S84 Response Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the Volatility Torque. The Altered Reality comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, providing moderate length with a strong back end motion. All three of our testers saw this ball create a strong angle through the pins with excellent pin carry in our testing.
Tweener lined up quickly with the Altered Reality on our fresh medium oil test pattern. He saw a stronger change of direction at the breakpoint than the Volatility Torque, which gave him more room for error, an even stronger hit at the pins, and a much better look than the original Reality on this pattern. The Altered Reality also had more hook and a stronger response to the friction than the Wolverine. Tweener needed to open his angles to allow for that big back end move, but he kept his ball at the polished box finish the entire time. The heavy oil pattern also wasn’t much trouble for Tweener with the Altered Reality at the box finish. The ball read the midlane well enough
