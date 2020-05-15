General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Volatility Torque
|Reviewed:
|September 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S84 Response Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Emerald / Steel / Violet
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Volatility Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Volatility Torque is the first ball in 900 Global’s revamped Tour Engineered 900 series. It shares the Volatility Asymmetric core design with its predecessor, the original Volatility, along with the new S84 Response Pearl cover that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. The low RG core design revs up quickly, while the polished box finish provides length. The Volatility Torque stored plenty of energy for the breakpoint, but it still dug its teeth in through the oil, which gave it a unique reaction. This ball was more angular and offered more total hook than the Flux Pearl for all three testers.
The Volatility Torque gave our testers their best reactions on the fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker and Tweener stood three boards farther left with the Volatility Torque compared to the Honey Badger Revival. The hook in the middle of the lane helped it make it up the hill when they kept it in the oil longer on misses to the inside. It also ripped sideways off the dry and into the pocket when they missed wide. Cranker also had a lot of room for error at the breakpoint, but his ball was hitting even harder at the pins. All three testers were able to stay ahead of the transition by moving their feet and
