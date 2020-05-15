General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Reality
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S84 Response Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Magenta / Aqua / Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Disturbance Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The 900 Global Reality brings a new core design to the Tour Engineered 900 series. The Disturbance Asymmetric core is a unique cubic shape, with a low RG (2.49″), high differential (0.052″), and strong intermediate differential (0.018″). Between the new core shape and the S84 Response Solid coverstock, the Reality gave our testers more total hook than the Aspect, with a stronger change of direction and more movement at the back end. The dull 2000 Abralon box finish had no trouble handling the oil and creating a nice separation from the Volatility Torque in overall motion. All three testers were impressed with how much back end and continuation they saw from this strong dull-finished ball, as it performed well deep into the testing sessions as the oil transitioned and they moved inside.
Cranker loved his look on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Reality. It changed directions harder at the breakpoint than the Volatility, but without giving up any hook in the midlane. As the lane dried out, he moved left to find oil and his ball continued to read hard off the breakpoint and go through the pins. Cranker was also able to use the Reality on the medium pattern with the box finish. Unlike the Volatility that grabbed very early, the Reality cleared the fronts better for him. It wouldn’t necessarily
