900 Global Reality

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Reality
Reviewed:January 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S84 Response Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Magenta / Aqua / Midnight Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Disturbance Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.018

The 900 Global Reality brings a new core design to the Tour Engineered 900 series. The Disturbance Asymmetric core is a unique cubic shape, with a low RG (2.49″), high differential (0.052″), and strong intermediate differential (0.018″). Between the new core shape and the S84 Response Solid coverstock, the Reality gave our testers more total hook than the Aspect, with a stronger change of direction and more movement at the back end. The dull 2000 Abralon box finish had no trouble handling the oil and creating a nice separation from the Volatility Torque in overall motion. All three testers were impressed with how much back end and continuation they saw from this strong dull-finished ball, as it performed well deep into the testing sessions as the oil transitioned and they moved inside.

Cranker loved his look on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Reality. It changed directions harder at the breakpoint than the Volatility, but without giving up any hook in the midlane. As the lane dried out, he moved left to find oil and his ball continued to read hard off the breakpoint and go through the pins. Cranker was also able to use the Reality on the medium pattern with the box finish. Unlike the Volatility that grabbed very early, the Reality cleared the fronts better for him. It wouldn’t necessarily

900 Global Reality Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Reality to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional 900 Global Reality Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.