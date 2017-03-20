900 Global Boost Bubble Gum and Black/Green

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S43 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Pink / Purple; Black / Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Launch Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

Two new colors have been added to 900 Global’s Boost line. The Boost Bubble Gum and Boost Black/Green combinations both use the S43 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box polished at a 1500 grit finish. Both balls keep the same Launch Symmetric core shape that all the Boosts have featured, giving them an RG of 2.54″ and a total differential of 0.043″. While the reaction is similar to previous polished and pearlized Boost releases, we saw a few small differences with these two new colors.

The first thing we noticed on our medium test pattern was that these two balls provided the exact same motion. The only difference in these two balls is their color. We played straighter up the outside part of the lane, farther right than where we were with the Desert Ops. The polished cover got the ball down the lane easily, ...

