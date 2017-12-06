General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S82RX Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Gold / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ellipticon Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.029
The Continuum is the first of a series of new nameplates for 900 Global this summer. This ball will be in their Tour Engineered 900 Series line, joining the Inception DCT and Inception DCT Pearl. The Continuum uses a new low RG, high differential, high intermediate differential core named Ellipticon Asymmetric. This new design revs up quickly while offering a large amount of track flare potential. The Ellipticon core is surrounded by the new S82RX Hybrid coverstock. This aggressive cover is finished with a 2000 Abralon pad, allowing it to start reading the lane very quickly.
With the amount of traction this ball provides, it was best for both Tweener and Stroker on our heavy oil test pattern, with Stroker having the best overall reaction. With his lower rev rate release, his ball didn’t read the lane immediately, allowing him to see more motion downlane than the other two testers. He played a line with his Continuum of 13 off his hand, over the second arrow, and out to eight at the breakpoint. His lower rev rate allowed his ball to pick up very strongly in the ...
