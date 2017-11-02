General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S86R Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Green / Purple / Cream
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Adaptor/D Ceramic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.024
The 900 Global Inception DCT Pearl uses the same asymmetrical Adaptor/D Ceramic core as the original Inception DCT. The difference between this ball and the original comes in the form of a pearlized version of the S86R coverstock that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, giving it a lot of length and allowing it to retain maximum energy for the breakpoint and back end. Bowlers who are looking for a ball like the Honey Badger but with more hook through the oil will want to look at the DCT Pearl. While this ball will be best on medium volumes of oil, it can handle the heavy stuff better than both the Honey Badger and the Black Ops.
Cranker liked how strong this ball was at the breakpoint on our medium test pattern. Its big motion downlane let him start deep in the oil, setting his ball down on 30, crossing the fourth arrow, and getting it all the way out to seven at the breakpoint. The 1500 grit polished finish provided plenty of length, making it easy for him to get his ball to the desired breakpoint. Tweener started ten right of Cranker at the foul line, throwing his ball across ...
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.