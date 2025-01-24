General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Cove
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 85 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Sand / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magna AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cove is one of two new introductions into the 800 Series for 900 Global. Both this ball and the Ember use the new symmetrical Magna AI core design, resulting in an RG of 2.49″ and a total differential of 0.044″. The Cove features the RB 85 Hybrid coverstock, coming out of the box with a sanded 4000 Abralon finish. We noticed many traits in the Cove that reminded us of the Xponent and the Ordnance, which were two of our 900 Global favorites from the past. While these balls both used different weight blocks and coverstocks, their overall shapes and motions were very similar to what we saw when the Cove went down the lane.
Cranker
Cranker liked the easy traction he saw on the heavy oil pattern with the Cove. The cover was dull enough for him to throw the ball away from the pocket and still have enough hook and drive to get it to recover. He found the Cove to be a step down on this pattern from the Origin EX. When the Origin EX started going high, he could play the same line with the Cove and get back in the pocket. He really liked the downlane continuation as he started moving farther left to find more oil in the front later in the session.
Cranker had to start much farther left on the medium oil pattern, but he had even more room for error at the breakpoint. Between the shorter length of the pattern and the additional friction to the right, he needed to keep the Cove closer to board nine at the breakpoint to keep it from over-hooking. The ball got through the pins very well from this part of the lane, where balls with weaker covers often want to leave
