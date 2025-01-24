General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Origin EX
|Reviewed:
|May 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 89 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Orange / Red / Plum
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Eclipse Asymmetric AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The 900 Global Origin EX uses the new RB 89 Solid coverstock surrounding the Eclipse Asymmetric AI weight block that was used previously in the original Origin. The solid coverstock and 2000 Abralon finish had no trouble digging into the oil on our test patterns. In our testing, the Origin EX produced more length than previous sanded high-performance balls like the Harsh Reality and the Eternity Pi. In the current 900 Global lineup, we found the Sublime Focus to start up a few feet sooner, but it didn’t have as much shape at the end of the pattern as the Origin EX.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh heavy oil pattern. His rotation and rev rate gave him just a little more downlane recovery than the other two testers saw on the fresh. The dull, solid cover picked up very nicely in the midlane, keeping the ball from sliding past the breakpoint. He saw a strong move at the breakpoint and good continuation through the pin deck. If he moved left too quickly when trying to get ahead of the breakdown, he found his ball leaving the 10 pin. When he stayed patient and waited for the pattern to have more friction in the track area, he could move deeper with his laydown point and get the Origin EX through the pins much better. Toward the end of the session, when there was much more hook in the front of the lane, he started to see the ball struggle to make the corner with enough energy to drive through the pins. When the lanes got like this, he was better off changing into the Origin or the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Origin EX Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Origin EX vs. 900 Global Harsh Reality
- 900 Global Origin EX vs. 900 Global Harsh Reality Pearl
- 900 Global Origin EX vs. 900 Global Origin
- 900 Global Origin EX vs. 900 Global Sublime Focus
- 900 Global Origin EX vs. 900 Global Zen 25
To compare the 900 Global Origin EX to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Origin EX Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.