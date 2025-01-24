900 Global Ember

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ember
Reviewed:August 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:RB 82 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Red / Orange / Charcoal
Core Specs
Name:Magna AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.044
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ember is the shiny option of the new dual releases for 900 Global. It uses the same symmetrical Magna AI weight block as the Cove, but it has a very different motion going down the lane. This ball offers much more length, a sharper move at the breakpoint, and more back end hook than the Cove. The RB 82 coverstock is a pearl version on this ball, and it is finished with Power Edge polish. While the Cove started earlier and produced more overall hook, the Ember cleared the fronts and popped harder off the spot. This motion made it a very good option for starting farther right or for changing into once the Cove started hooking too early or too much.

Cranker

Cranker had a very good look on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Ember glided through the front of the lane effortlessly without sliding past the breakpoint. The motion when the ball came out of the pattern was strong and angular. He had it just under the Zen 25 in total hook on this pattern. Moving left with his laydown point was no trouble at all for the Ember as the oil in the front started to go away. The ball had enough traction in the oil to keep it from seeing any over/under later in the block. This ball was a very good complement to pretty much every other ball in the current 900 Global line on this condition.

Cranker struggled the most out of the three bowlers on the dry oil pattern. The ball was way too strong for him when it saw the

