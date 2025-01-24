General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RB 82 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Red / Orange / Charcoal
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Magna AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Ember is the shiny option of the new dual releases for 900 Global. It uses the same symmetrical Magna AI weight block as the Cove, but it has a very different motion going down the lane. This ball offers much more length, a sharper move at the breakpoint, and more back end hook than the Cove. The RB 82 coverstock is a pearl version on this ball, and it is finished with Power Edge polish. While the Cove started earlier and produced more overall hook, the Ember cleared the fronts and popped harder off the spot. This motion made it a very good option for starting farther right or for changing into once the Cove started hooking too early or too much.
Cranker
Cranker had a very good look on the fresh medium oil pattern. The Ember glided through the front of the lane effortlessly without sliding past the breakpoint. The motion when the ball came out of the pattern was strong and angular. He had it just under the Zen 25 in total hook on this pattern. Moving left with his laydown point was no trouble at all for the Ember as the oil in the front started to go away. The ball had enough traction in the oil to keep it from seeing any over/under later in the block. This ball was a very good complement to pretty much every other ball in the current 900 Global line on this condition.
Cranker struggled the most out of the three bowlers on the dry oil pattern. The ball was way too strong for him when it saw the
