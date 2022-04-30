900 Global Zen 25

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zen 25
Reviewed:January 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:RB 83 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Red / Silver / Black
Core Specs
Name:Meditate Symmetric AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The 900 Global Zen 25 is the first Zen release since the Zen Gold Label in August of 2023. It is also the first Zen to incorporate the Amplified Inertia outer core design. Combined with the symmetrical Meditate core, the RG slightly drops from 2.49″ to 2.48″, while the differential is bumped up to 0.053″ from 0.051″. The coverstock has also been updated to the Reserve Blend 83 Pearl formulation, finished with Power Edge polish. We found that all of these changes provided more length and a sharper move off the dry compared to the original Zen. The strong skid/flip shape we saw from the Zen 25 was best for us on our medium oil test pattern.

Tweener

Tweener really liked the pop at the breakpoint and the strong back end reaction he saw from the Zen 25 on the medium oil condition. Its strong motion at the end of the pattern really opened up the lane, giving him a lot of room for error. The ball was very angular off the friction, providing all the recovery he wanted. Even with the added length compared to the original Zen, he saw enough traction in the oil to keep the ball from sliding past the breakpoint. He was a few boards right of where he was lined up with the Origin, seeing a step down in total hook from that ball. The strong motion downlane made it very easy for him to stay ahead of the transition. At the first sign of the ball finishing too high in the pocket, he made a 3-and-2 move left with his laydown and target at the arrows, and he was right back to striking. He could play all over the lane on the fresh, and he had no trouble continuing to strike as the pattern

