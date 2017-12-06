General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S82RX Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Amethyst / Teal / Charcoal
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Oloid Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Eon introduces both a new coverstock and a new core shape into the Prime 800 Series collection. This ball uses the new Oloid Symmetric core, which has a higher RG and lower differential than the symmetrical Adaptor/C weight block from the Truth, Truth Pearl, and Absolute Truth. The S82RX Pearl cover is a stronger pearlized coverstock than the S74 Pearl that was used on the Truth Pearl. The Eon’s increased cover strength combined with its weaker core shape make it an excellent replacement for the discontinued Truth Pearl.
The Eon’s strong angle off the breakpoint gave all three testers a very nice line to the pocket on our fresh medium oil test pattern. Stroker matched up extremely well on this condition. His laydown was on the 15 board, his target was the second arrow, and his breakpoint was around the eight board downlane. He could get his ball to the dry sooner and the length of the Eon still pushed it far enough down the lane to keep it in the pocket. The thing he really liked was that when he did miss to the inside, he could still get the 6 pin to take out the 10. Typically on this pattern with a polished bowling ball, his misses into this part ...
900 Global Eon Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global After Dark Pearl
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global After Dark Solid
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global Badger
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global Continuum
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global Tactical Ops
- 900 Global Eon vs. 900 Global Truth Tour
To compare the 900 Global Eon to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
