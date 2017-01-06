900 Global Truth Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S74R Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Carbon / Blue / Ruby
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Adaptor/C
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:NA

The 900 Global Truth Pearl is the second ball to use the Adaptor/C symmetrical weight block. This core shape gives it a low RG of 2.48″ and a high differential of 0.055″, the same as the original Truth which it is joining in 900’s Prime series of bowling balls. The polished S74R Pearl cover, used previously on the Inception Pearl, is used again on this ball. This cover helps the Truth Pearl to provide effortless length through the front of the lane before unleashing its power at the breakpoint and back end.

The Truth Pearl’s strong skid/flip ball reaction was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern. The amplified back end reaction of this ball was a little bit difficult to control on this fresh condition. All three bowlers saw the Truth Pearl kick sideways when it got out of the oil, forcing our feet farther left. After moving left, the extra oil in the middle of the lane pushed the Truth Pearl even longer, causing it to go light on some shots. We hit ...

900 Global Truth Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Truth Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional 900 Global Truth Pearl Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.