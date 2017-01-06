General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S74R Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Carbon / Blue / Ruby
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Adaptor/C
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The 900 Global Truth Pearl is the second ball to use the Adaptor/C symmetrical weight block. This core shape gives it a low RG of 2.48″ and a high differential of 0.055″, the same as the original Truth which it is joining in 900’s Prime series of bowling balls. The polished S74R Pearl cover, used previously on the Inception Pearl, is used again on this ball. This cover helps the Truth Pearl to provide effortless length through the front of the lane before unleashing its power at the breakpoint and back end.
The Truth Pearl’s strong skid/flip ball reaction was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern. The amplified back end reaction of this ball was a little bit difficult to control on this fresh condition. All three bowlers saw the Truth Pearl kick sideways when it got out of the oil, forcing our feet farther left. After moving left, the extra oil in the middle of the lane pushed the Truth Pearl even longer, causing it to go light on some shots. We hit ...
Additional 900 Global Truth Pearl Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.