General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Equilibrium
|Reviewed:
|February 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S74R Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Maroon / Plum
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Dome Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Equilibrium rolls into the Prime 800 series for 900 Global. This ball uses the Inverted Dome Symmetric core, which flips the core from the Dark Matter and changes the densities, lowering the RG and increasing the differential. The Equilibrium is wrapped in the new hybrid version of the S74R coverstock that comes out of the box sanded to 4000 Abralon. This ball is not as porous or as dull as the Volatility, which helps it clear the fronts, but the sanded finish provides enough midlane read and overall hook to match up well to medium conditions.
Cranker liked this ball on the fresh medium pattern, and he really liked it after the pattern transitioned. His higher rev rate gave him more room for error in the oil than the other two testers saw. The Equilibrium goes longer than the Eon Infinite, so Stroker and Tweener needed to use the friction to the outside. If they didn’t get their balls out to the drier boards on the outside downlane, they would see a little too much length. As the pattern
