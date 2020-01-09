900 Global Equilibrium

General Info

Brand:
Name:Equilibrium
Reviewed:February 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:S74R Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Maroon / Plum
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Dome Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Equilibrium rolls into the Prime 800 series for 900 Global. This ball uses the Inverted Dome Symmetric core, which flips the core from the Dark Matter and changes the densities, lowering the RG and increasing the differential. The Equilibrium is wrapped in the new hybrid version of the S74R coverstock that comes out of the box sanded to 4000 Abralon. This ball is not as porous or as dull as the Volatility, which helps it clear the fronts, but the sanded finish provides enough midlane read and overall hook to match up well to medium conditions.

Cranker liked this ball on the fresh medium pattern, and he really liked it after the pattern transitioned. His higher rev rate gave him more room for error in the oil than the other two testers saw. The Equilibrium goes longer than the Eon Infinite, so Stroker and Tweener needed to use the friction to the outside. If they didn’t get their balls out to the drier boards on the outside downlane, they would see a little too much length. As the pattern

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.