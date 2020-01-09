900 Global Volatility

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Volatility
Reviewed:January 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S86R Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Black / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Volatility Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.014

The Volatility joins the Flux and the Space Time Continuum in 900 Global’s Tour Engineered series. Its new Volatility Asymmetric core provides a low RG (2.49″), high differential (0.050″), and a strong intermediate differential (0.014″). This core design is paired with the new S86R Hybrid coverstock that is finished at 2000 Abralon. All the required elements for a ball to create hook are in play with the Volatility, and it shows as it goes down the lane.

Our heavy oil test pattern was best suited for this hook monster. The Volatility provided all three of our testers with the highest amount of total hook of any bowling ball. Stroker and Tweener could be as aggressive as they wanted with their ball speeds and still see their balls hook back to the pocket. Stroker released his ball on 18, crossed 15 at the arrows, and used eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was deeper in the oil, setting his ball down near 28 at the release, crossing 21 at the arrows, and getting it as far right as the six board downlane. The sheer aggressiveness

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.