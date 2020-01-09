General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Volatility
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S86R Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Volatility Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The Volatility joins the Flux and the Space Time Continuum in 900 Global’s Tour Engineered series. Its new Volatility Asymmetric core provides a low RG (2.49″), high differential (0.050″), and a strong intermediate differential (0.014″). This core design is paired with the new S86R Hybrid coverstock that is finished at 2000 Abralon. All the required elements for a ball to create hook are in play with the Volatility, and it shows as it goes down the lane.
Our heavy oil test pattern was best suited for this hook monster. The Volatility provided all three of our testers with the highest amount of total hook of any bowling ball. Stroker and Tweener could be as aggressive as they wanted with their ball speeds and still see their balls hook back to the pocket. Stroker released his ball on 18, crossed 15 at the arrows, and used eight as his breakpoint. Tweener was deeper in the oil, setting his ball down near 28 at the release, crossing 21 at the arrows, and getting it as far right as the six board downlane. The sheer aggressiveness
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Volatility Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Flux
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Pearl
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Extreme Solid
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Money Badger
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Money Badger Tour
- 900 Global Volatility vs. 900 Global Space Time Continuum
To compare the 900 Global Volatility to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.