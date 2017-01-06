900-global-honey-badger

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S71 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Gold Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Grapnel Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.008

The Honey Badger is one of three new releases for 900 Global. It joins the hybrid-covered Drift and the urethane-covered Boo-Yah in 900 Global’s Tour Preferred line. As a pearlized ball with a polished box finish, the Honey Badger will create more length and a stronger change of direction downlane than either of these two bowling balls. In fact, the new S71 Pearl coverstock and high RG, medium differential Grapnel Asymmetric core shape combine to give the Honey Badger the most angular motion in the entire 900 Global line.

The Honey Badger’s big skid/snap ball motion was best on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker was targeting just outside the second arrow and getting his ball out to five at the breakpoint. On the fresh, he needed to make sure to keep his ball in this area. He had a few boards of area each direction, but a miss a little too far to the right caused his ball to over-hook, while a miss into the oil caused too much skid. His reaction improved as more shots were thrown and the pattern started to transition. Cranker fought his reaction with the box finish. ...

