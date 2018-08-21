General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S70 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Magenta / Silver Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Projectile Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Ordnance Pearl joins the Ordnance as the second new release in the Preferred 600 Series line. This ball uses the S70 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. Unlike the Ordnance, the Ordnance Pearl uses the Projectile Symmetric core. This is a higher RG (2.54″) and higher differential (0.054″) design than the Shrapnel Symmetric core in the Ordnance. It produced about five inches of track flare in the oil during our testing.
The Ordnance Pearl was best on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker’s higher rev rate allowed him to have more area on the fresh than the other two testers. He could start his ball farther left, on the 23 board off his hand, crossing the third arrow, and getting it out to six at the breakpoint. He was able to miss inside downlane and still see his Ordnance Pearl turn over enough to hit light in the pocket and mix the pins around. Tweener had to start farther right on the lane because of this ball’s polished and pearlized coverstock. His ball path started on the 15 board off his hand, traveled over 11 at the arrows, and got out to seven at the breakpoint. If he missed left of target, his higher
900 Global Ordnance Pearl Comparisons
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global Badger Infused
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global Eon Infinite
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Urethane
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global Ordnance
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global Space Time Continuum
- 900 Global Ordnance Pearl vs. 900 Global White Hot Badger
Additional 900 Global Ordnance Pearl Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.