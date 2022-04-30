General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Reality Check
|Reviewed:
|August 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S84 Beta Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4K - Fast
|Color:
|Black / Indigo / Maroon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Disturbance Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Reality Check is the third ball to use the Disturbance Asymmetric core shape in the 900 Global line. The Reality paired it with S84 Response Solid, while the Altered Reality used S84 Response Pearl. The Reality Check features a new hybrid coverstock called S84 Beta Hybrid that comes out of the box at the new 4K – Fast finish. The resulting motion puts the Reality Check right between the previous two Reality releases in terms of overall hook and breakpoint shape.
Between the surface from the box finish and the hybrid coverstock, Cranker’s ball rolled very heavily in the midlane and gave him a strong back end movement on the heavy oil pattern. The Reality Check was earlier than his Altered Reality, but he was still able to stay in the same part of the lane for a long time. Once the fronts started to hook, he could make smaller moves to chase the oil inside. With all three balls at their box finishes and using the same line to the pocket, he would strike with the Reality Check, leave a 2 pin with the Altered Reality, and go right through the nose with the original Reality. Cranker’s look on the medium oil pattern was almost as good as what he saw on the heavy oil pattern. He was able to start much farther left on this pattern, seeing plenty of hook through the oil in the middle of the lane without the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Reality Check Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Reality Check vs. 900 Global Altered Reality
- 900 Global Reality Check vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Reality Check vs. 900 Global Wolverine Dark Moss
- 900 Global Reality Check vs. 900 Global Zen Master
- 900 Global Reality Check vs. 900 Global Zen Soul
To compare the 900 Global Reality Check to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Reality Check Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.