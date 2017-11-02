General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S25 Hybrid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Break Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Shadow Ops joins several others balls that use different versions of the Break Asymmetric core in 900 Global’s Preferred line. This variation has a higher RG and a lower differential than the version that was used in the Black Ops and Covert Ops. The 1000 Abralon finish on this ball’s unique S25 Hybrid Urethane coverstock is where its traction comes from. Unlike the Boo-Yah, the Shadow Ops is only 80 percent urethane in the coverstock, with the other 20 percent being reactive resin. This will give bowlers a little more length through the front and a little more shape at the back of the lane than covers that are purely urethane.
We started with this ball on our dry oil test pattern. The slightly more aggressive cover and core than the Boo-Yah allowed all three testers to play a few boards farther left with their feet. Tweener loved the shape the Shadow Ops gave him on the fresh. The added motion at the back of the lane helped get his ball to the pocket when the Boo-Yah could not quite make it up the hill. This was a huge benefit in ...
