900-global-space-time-continuum

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S71 Re-Loaded Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Blue / Black / Pink Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sphericon LD Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.020

The Space Time Continuum is modified both inside and out from the original Continuum to give it more motion at the back of the lane. This ball uses the new Sphericon LD Asymmetric core design, which provides a lower differential and higher RG than the similarly-shaped Ellipticon weight block from the Continuum. The outer veneer is the new S71 Re-Loaded Pearl formulation, with a 1500 grit polished box finish. Compared to the Continuum, the Space Time Continuum provides a much stronger change of direction and much more back end recovery.

This ball’s added length and stronger pop downlane were best for our testers on our medium test pattern, with Stroker and Cranker having just a slightly better reaction than Tweener on the fresh. They each played different parts of the lane, but they both saw the Space Time Continuum provide enough hook in the heaviest part of the pattern, while also not overreacting when it got to the dry too quickly. Stroker started his ball on the 16 board off his hand, with a target of 11 at the arrows and a breakpoint on the six board. The Space Time’s strong motion at the back end gave him excellent pin carry, while the extra traction in the midlane allowed

900 Global Space Time Continuum Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Space Time Continuum to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional 900 Global Space Time Continuum Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.