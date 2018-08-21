General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S71 Re-Loaded Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Blue / Black / Pink Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sphericon LD Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Space Time Continuum is modified both inside and out from the original Continuum to give it more motion at the back of the lane. This ball uses the new Sphericon LD Asymmetric core design, which provides a lower differential and higher RG than the similarly-shaped Ellipticon weight block from the Continuum. The outer veneer is the new S71 Re-Loaded Pearl formulation, with a 1500 grit polished box finish. Compared to the Continuum, the Space Time Continuum provides a much stronger change of direction and much more back end recovery.
This ball’s added length and stronger pop downlane were best for our testers on our medium test pattern, with Stroker and Cranker having just a slightly better reaction than Tweener on the fresh. They each played different parts of the lane, but they both saw the Space Time Continuum provide enough hook in the heaviest part of the pattern, while also not overreacting when it got to the dry too quickly. Stroker started his ball on the 16 board off his hand, with a target of 11 at the arrows and a breakpoint on the six board. The Space Time’s strong motion at the back end gave him excellent pin carry, while the extra traction in the midlane allowed
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.