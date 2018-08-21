General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S72R Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Amplify Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
The 900 Global Flux joins the Space Time Continuum as the second bowling ball in the Tour Engineered 900 Series. It is 900 Global’s first ball outside of the Honey Badger and Badger releases to use a two-piece construction with no filler material. Whereas the Space Time Continuum has a polished pearlized cover that is very clean through the lane, the Flux uses a 4000 Abralon finish on the S72R Solid coverstock. These changes give the Flux more traction in the midlane and more overall hook.
Stroker and Tweener had the better reactions of our three testers on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker started his ball on 15 off his hand, projecting it over the second arrow, and getting it out to six at the breakpoint. Tweener was a zone left of him with both his feet and target. His ball was landing on 21, going over 16 at the arrow, and also getting out to six downlane. They both saw the Flux pick up very heavily in the middle of the lane, but it shaped harder off the breakpoint than the Ordnance for them. As the pattern broke down, they could
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Flux Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Flux vs. 900 Global Badger Infused
- 900 Global Flux vs. 900 Global Ordnance
- 900 Global Flux vs. 900 Global Space Time Continuum
- 900 Global Flux vs. 900 Global White Hot Badger
To compare the 900 Global Flux to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Flux Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.