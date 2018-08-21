900-global-flux

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S72R Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Orange
Core Specs
Name:Amplify Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.014

The 900 Global Flux joins the Space Time Continuum as the second bowling ball in the Tour Engineered 900 Series. It is 900 Global’s first ball outside of the Honey Badger and Badger releases to use a two-piece construction with no filler material. Whereas the Space Time Continuum has a polished pearlized cover that is very clean through the lane, the Flux uses a 4000 Abralon finish on the S72R Solid coverstock. These changes give the Flux more traction in the midlane and more overall hook.

Stroker and Tweener had the better reactions of our three testers on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker started his ball on 15 off his hand, projecting it over the second arrow, and getting it out to six at the breakpoint. Tweener was a zone left of him with both his feet and target. His ball was landing on 21, going over 16 at the arrow, and also getting out to six downlane. They both saw the Flux pick up very heavily in the middle of the lane, but it shaped harder off the breakpoint than the Ordnance for them. As the pattern broke down, they could

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.