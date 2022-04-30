900 global xponent pearl

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Xponent Pearl
Reviewed:February 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:Reserve Blend 702 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Sky Blue / Black
Core Specs
Name:Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:0.000

The Xponent Pearl is the follow-up to the Xponent from the fall of 2023. Using the same Shrapnel 2.0 Symmetric core as the original, this ball features the Reserve Blend 702 Pearl coverstock. Coming out of the box with Reacta Gloss polish, the Xponent Pearl provides more length and a strong move off the breakpoint. The added length made the Xponent Pearl a good option for all three of our testers on our medium oil and dry test patterns.

Cranker

Cranker really liked what he saw on the fresh medium oil pattern from the Xponent Pearl. He started this ball a few boards farther outside compared to the Zen Gold Label, seeing less back end and less total hook. He was very impressed with how easily the ball handled the transition, as it allowed him to easily chase the oil left without over-skidding. The ball’s reaction was just as good later in the session as it was on the fresh.

The length from the Xponent Pearl made it a good option for Cranker on the fresh dry pattern as well, especially in transition. He needed to make sure to get it going right and be nice to it at the release to keep the ball in the pocket on the fresh. His reaction improved as the pattern blended out, particularly after urethane balls had gone down the lane. Sanding the ball to 3000 or 4000 Abralon would help smooth out the motion on the fresh, but leaving the ball

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.