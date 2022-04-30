General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Zen Soul
|Reviewed:
|May 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S77 Response Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Teal / Fuchsia / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Meditate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Zen Soul introduces the S77 Response coverstock in a hybrid formulation. It is wrapped around the tried and true Meditate Symmetric core. The ball is finished at 4000 Abralon, putting it between the Zen Master (3000 grit) and Zen (1500 grit polished) in terms of surface roughness. The three Zens complement each other very nicely thanks to their differences in coverstock and surface finish, with the new Zen Soul providing more length and back end than the Zen Master and more hook than the polished Zen.
Stroker had the best overall look with the Zen Soul and he loved his reaction on the heavy oil test pattern. The ball provided more back end recovery than the Zen Master, which allowed him to actually start slightly inside of that ball and slightly swing the Zen Soul into the dry. This created the illusion of more hook, but the Zen Soul needed those dry boards, whereas the solid Zen Master handled the oil in this pattern more easily. The two complementary shapes made easy work of this pattern for Stroker, as he could either use the Zen Soul from the start or wait and switch into it in transition for more length
