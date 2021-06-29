General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Zen Master
|Reviewed:
|August 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S77 Response Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abraon
|Color:
|Magenta / Black / Green
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Meditate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Zen Master is the new heavy oil sibling of the original Zen from 900 Global. It uses the same low RG, high differential Meditate Symmetric core shape as the original, along with the S77 Response Solid coverstock that was used previously on the Aspect. Like the Aspect, the Zen Master’s box finish is 3000 Abralon. We found that the Zen Master performed best when there was a lot of oil volume in the front of the lane, as it provided our testers with plenty of hook and a different look from both of the previous balls that share its individual core and cover elements.
Stroker really enjoyed how much he could open up the lane with the Zen Master on our fresh heavy oil pattern. The sanded box finish allowed him to go away from the pocket, pretty close to where he threw the Reality on the fresh. The Zen Master started a bit earlier for him and was slightly rounder at the breakpoint. The traction he saw provided a continuous motion that gave him no trouble when he needed to move farther left as the oil broke down. Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers on the fresh medium oil
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Zen Master Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Zen Master vs. 900 Global Aspect
- 900 Global Zen Master vs. 900 Global Honey Badger Intensity
- 900 Global Zen Master vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Zen Master vs. 900 Global Zen
To compare the 900 Global Zen Master to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Zen Master Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.