900 Global Zen Master

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zen Master
Reviewed:August 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S77 Response Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Abraon
Color:Magenta / Black / Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Meditate Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

The Zen Master is the new heavy oil sibling of the original Zen from 900 Global. It uses the same low RG, high differential Meditate Symmetric core shape as the original, along with the S77 Response Solid coverstock that was used previously on the Aspect. Like the Aspect, the Zen Master’s box finish is 3000 Abralon. We found that the Zen Master performed best when there was a lot of oil volume in the front of the lane, as it provided our testers with plenty of hook and a different look from both of the previous balls that share its individual core and cover elements.

Stroker really enjoyed how much he could open up the lane with the Zen Master on our fresh heavy oil pattern. The sanded box finish allowed him to go away from the pocket, pretty close to where he threw the Reality on the fresh. The Zen Master started a bit earlier for him and was slightly rounder at the breakpoint. The traction he saw provided a continuous motion that gave him no trouble when he needed to move farther left as the oil broke down. Stroker had the best reaction of the three testers on the fresh medium oil

