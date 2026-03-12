General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Combat Solid
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C2 - Alpha Premier Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Blue / Slate / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rampart
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.502
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Combat Solid is the third entry in Brunswick’s Combat line. We loved the original Combat, but we found its follow-up, the Combat Hybrid, to be a bit more condition-specific. This ball features the same asymmetrical Rampart core shape as the previous two Combats. It uses the HK22C2-based Alpha Premier Solid coverstock and comes out of the box at a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The more aggressive cover and dull box finish caused the Combat Solid to pick up earlier than the Combat Hybrid, but it was still very continuous at the back end. This ball was better in our testing when there was a lot of oil on the lane, as it produced a massive amount of total hook. Bowlers who don’t want so much hook can use longer pin-to-PAP layouts and/or add Crown Factory Polish or Crown Factory Compound on top of the box finish to help tame down the hook potential.
Stroker
Stroker loved the amount of hook he saw from the Combat Solid on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Only the strongest bowling balls allow him to throw the ball away from the pocket and still see enough recovery and drive through the pins to carry consistently, and the Combat Solid was easily up to this task. The ball picked up extremely well in the midlane, digging into the surface without burning up early. The motion at the breakpoint was on the smoother side for him, but it was very continuous, with the ball finishing flush in the pocket, splitting the 8 and 9 pins as it went off the deck. Stroker’s adjustments were very easy as the pattern started to break down and the
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Brunswick Combat Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Combat
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Combat Hybrid
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Crown Victory Pearl
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Fury Emerald/Black
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Fury Red/Blue/Black
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest Pearl
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Strategy
- Brunswick Combat Solid vs. Brunswick Warning Alert
To compare the Brunswick Combat Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Combat Solid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.