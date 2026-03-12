Brunswick Combat Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Combat Solid
Reviewed:September 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C2 - Alpha Premier Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Navy / Blue / Slate / Purple
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Core Specs
Name:Rampart
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.502
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.019

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Combat Solid is the third entry in Brunswick’s Combat line. We loved the original Combat, but we found its follow-up, the Combat Hybrid, to be a bit more condition-specific. This ball features the same asymmetrical Rampart core shape as the previous two Combats. It uses the HK22C2-based Alpha Premier Solid coverstock and comes out of the box at a 500/1500 SiaAir finish. The more aggressive cover and dull box finish caused the Combat Solid to pick up earlier than the Combat Hybrid, but it was still very continuous at the back end. This ball was better in our testing when there was a lot of oil on the lane, as it produced a massive amount of total hook. Bowlers who don’t want so much hook can use longer pin-to-PAP layouts and/or add Crown Factory Polish or Crown Factory Compound on top of the box finish to help tame down the hook potential.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of hook he saw from the Combat Solid on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Only the strongest bowling balls allow him to throw the ball away from the pocket and still see enough recovery and drive through the pins to carry consistently, and the Combat Solid was easily up to this task. The ball picked up extremely well in the midlane, digging into the surface without burning up early. The motion at the breakpoint was on the smoother side for him, but it was very continuous, with the ball finishing flush in the pocket, splitting the 8 and 9 pins as it went off the deck. Stroker’s adjustments were very easy as the pattern started to break down and the

Additional Brunswick Combat Solid Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.