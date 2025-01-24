General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Savvy Hook Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sapphire / Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tiered Hexagon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Crown Victory uses the same symmetrical core shape as the Endeavor from 2024. The Tiered Hexagon design has a medium-high RG (2.540″) and a medium-high differential (0.045″). It uses a new HK22-based version of the Savvy Hook Hybrid coverstock that is finished with 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. This ball sits beside the Ivory Rhino Pro in Brunswick’s Advanced line. We found the Crown Victory to start up quicker, have more back end recovery, and create more total hook than the Ivory Rhino Pro. It was best for us overall on our medium oil test pattern, but it was in play on the short pattern as well. On the sport pattern, we either needed a little more surface on the fresh or we needed to wait for the pattern to break down before the box-finished Crown Victory became a good option.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers with the Crown Victory on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw the ball float through the front pretty easily, retaining a good amount of energy for the breakpoint and back end. He wouldn’t say he saw a skid/flip shape, but rather a strong and continuous motion when the ball found the friction. The ball was forgiving and versatile for him on the fresh. He could get faster with his speed and play closer to the track area, or he could slow down, really hit it at the bottom, and circle the lane more. As the pattern started to break down, he couldn’t stay straighter and quickly got into his comfort zone, moving farther left with his laydown and opening his angles more. He liked how well the ball went through the pins from this angle and that it didn’t burn up or hit weak.
