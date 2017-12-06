General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|3C Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Shine
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.039
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Brunswick Cutting Edge Solid is the smoother box-surfaced ball of the two new Cutting Edge releases. Both of these bowling balls join the Advanced line for Brunswick, where the True Motion and Vintage Inferno currently reside. This ball uses Brunswick’s 3C Solid Reactive coverstock, finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Shine, giving it more length than the Cutting Edge Hybrid. Both Cutting Edges use the new Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric weight block, which gives them an RG of 2.521″ and a differential of 0.039″.
The combination of this ball’s length and strong midlane traction was best on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on the fresh with the box finish. He was starting his Cutting Edge Solid on 25, crossing around the third arrow, and using eight at the range finders as his breakpoint. This ball provided a strong, smooth, and continuous motion, allow him to strike easily and often. Tweener also liked his reaction on the fresh with this ball. He was getting his ball started on 18, targeting around 13 at the arrows, and using a slightly tighter breakpoint on the 10 board downlane. With his speed, he couldn’t get his ball as far away from the pocket as Cranker, but he had increased ...
Additional Brunswick Cutting Edge Solid Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.