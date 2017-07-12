Brunswick Vintage Inferno

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator 2.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Orange / Smoke
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Vintage Inferno Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.479
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Vintage Inferno joins the Vintage Danger Zone in the current Vintage line from Brunswick. Like other balls in this line, it has been updated from the original Inferno to better match up to modern oils and lane surfaces. These updates have the new Vintage Inferno Low RG Symmetric weight block wrapped with the Activator 2.0 Pearl coverstock. This ball rolls out of the box at 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, making it a killer on medium length and volume patterns. The Vintage Inferno offers a stronger reaction off the dry than both the Vintage Danger Zone and the new Magnitude 035.

We had the best look with the Vintage Inferno on our fresh medium pattern. Its quick-revving core gave Stroker and Tweener a strong enough read in the middle of the lane to keep it from sliding past the breakpoint and its polished pearl coverstock easily retains energy for a strong back end reaction. Stroker was just left of the second arrow, playing a small swing to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was crossing the third arrow and also using the seven board as his breakpoint. Cranker was the farthest left with his feet, sliding on 37, crossing the fourth arrow, and then keeping his ball inside of the range finder on 10 ...

Brunswick Vintage Inferno Comparisons

Additional Brunswick Vintage Inferno Resources

