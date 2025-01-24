General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Ethos Solid
|Reviewed:
|July 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SH 4.0 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Teal / Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ethos
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Brunswick Ethos Solid is the third entry into the Ethos line. It uses the same symmetrical Ethos core shape as the previous two Ethos releases, which gives it an RG of 2.481″ and a total differential of 0.053″. This ball uses the SH 4.0 Solid coverstock, coming out of the box at a dull 500/2000 SiaAir finish. This is the same coverstock that was used on the Knock Out Bruiser from a few years ago. With a slightly higher differential compared to the Knock Out Bruiser, along with a duller box finish, our testers saw more total hook from the Ethos Solid. In the current lineup, only the asymmetrical Hypnotize and Mesmerize provided more recovery and overall motion for us. The more oil that was on the lane, the better our looks were with the Ethos Solid.
Stroker
Stroker loved the easy traction that the Ethos Solid provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He didn’t have to reduce his speed or point the ball toward the pocket to strike. The Ethos Solid’s aggressive coverstock and dull box finish allowed it to create plenty of midlane traction, preventing it from getting too far downlane before hooking. He had very good pin carry on half-pocket hits that would often leave a flat 10 with weaker balls. He was able to get the ball going to the right off his hand while still maintaining plenty of hook and recovery. As the pattern started to break down, he was able to increase his ball speed and move his laydown point farther left. He was very impressed with the downlane continuation that consistently got the 6 pin to do its job on the 10. With this ball being so strong, he was able to shell-down into a wide variety of other
