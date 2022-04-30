General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Hypnotize
|Reviewed:
|March 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - EVO Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Blue / Navy / Purple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tri-Elliptic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.510
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hypnotize shares the asymmetrical Tri-Elliptic weight block with the Mesmerize. While that ball used a solid coverstock finished at 500/1500 SiaAir, the Hypnotize features the HK22C – EVO Hybrid shell finished at 500/2000 SiaAir. The changes in cover and box finish give the Hypnotize a bit more length and a stronger motion off the dry compared to the Mesmerize. Even with these changes, the Hypnotize was still best on the heavy oil pattern for all three of our bowlers.
Tweener
Tweener liked how easily this ball shaped at the back end on the heavy oil pattern. He had no trouble keeping his angles more open while still getting the ball back to the pocket on the fresh. He liked how the dull cover created plenty of traction through the oil while still maintaining motion downlane. The rough box finish broke the lane down quickly, letting him stay firm with his ball speed while still generating hook and angle through the pocket. While he really liked the Mesmerize on this pattern, the Hypnotize offered a bit more length and was slightly stronger off the breakpoint. This difference in motion allowed him to stay farther right than he was with the Mesmerize throughout the entire session, and he had enough separation in reaction to keep both balls in his bag for this type of condition. He saw much more total hook than shinier balls in the line, such as the Vaporize, Intense Mindset, and Beyond Infinity.
Tweener had a very good look on the medium oil pattern with the Hypnotize. He was about seven boards farther left with his laydown on this condition compared to the heavy oil pattern to keep the ball in the oil longer. He loved the drive the ball had through the pocket on this pattern. He had hold
