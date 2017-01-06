General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Hook
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Light Purple Solid
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dual Flip Symmetric Low RG
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Brunswick Fanatic SS brings all new technology to the Fanatic line. This ball uses a different core design than both the original Fanatic and the Fanatic BTU. Its Dual Flip Symmetric Low RG core has a lower RG and higher differential than the I-Block Symmetric core from the first Fanatic. On top of the stronger core design, the Relativity Hook solid coverstock will pick up earlier and stronger than the polished pearl cover of the Fanatic. The SS will be the Fanatic you want in your hands on heavy and longer oil patterns.
We liked the Fanatic SS best on our heavy test pattern. All three testers saw a big read in the midlane on this condition. This ball's low RG core helped it to rev up quickly off the hand and its sanded cover gave it the traction it needed to get back to the pocket easily. All three testers could go away from the pocket on this pattern with the ...
