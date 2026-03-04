General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Savvy Hook Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Radiant Red
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tiered Hexagon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Crown Victory Pearl uses the same Tiered Hexagon symmetrical weight block that was previously used in the Crown Victory and the Endeavor. The coverstock is a new formulation called HK22 – Savvy Hook Pearl. It is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound, which is the same box finish as the original Crown Victory. We were surprised by how much separation there was in reaction between the two Crown Victory releases, considering there are so many similarities in the two balls. Colors and coverstock formulation, while sharing the same box finish and weight block, are the two differences between the two Crown Victories. We found the Crown Victory Pearl to provide more length and a sharper change of direction compared to the Crown Victory, while also creating slightly less overall hook.
Cranker
Cranker had a fantastic reaction with the Crown Victory Pearl on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw the ball waste no energy getting to the breakpoint, and it was very strong at the breakpoint and back end. The ball was quicker off the spot compared to the original Crown Victory, clearing the front easily. He didn’t need to do anything with his release or ball speed to get the Crown Victory Pearl to the pocket. This ball didn’t change the oil pattern very much on its own, but when rougher balls like the Combat Hybrid started also getting thrown, it was very easy for him to make adjustments to get back to the pocket. He could make a small move left with his laydown point to find more oil, and
