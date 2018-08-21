Brunswick Hero

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator Plus 2.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Crimson / Indigo / Charcoal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Contra
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.474
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hero is one of three releases in the Brunswick Advanced line for the upcoming 2019 league season. It joins the two new Jagged Edges, the Cutting Edges, and the Fearless in this line. The Hero uses the same Activator Plus 2.0 Pearl cover that was used on the Vintage Vapor Zone. The change from that release is that the Hero uses a symmetrical core design. While we saw similar length between the Hero and the Vintage Vapor Zone, we saw more angularity, back end motion, and total hook out of the Vintage. The benefit of the Hero’s smoother motion was versatility, as we could use it across all four of our test oil patterns with the box finish.

We had the best overall reaction from the Hero on our medium oil pattern. Stroker and Tweener liked the Hero just a little more than Cranker on the fresh. They liked being able to play closer to the track, and they experienced better pin carry than Cranker. Stroker’s ball was on the 18 board off his hand, crossing around the third arrow and getting out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was only two boards

Additional Brunswick Hero Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.