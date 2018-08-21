General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 2.0
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Zone Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Vapor Zone is the latest ball to get the vintage treatment from Brunswick. It uses the same color scheme from the original Vapor Zone, as well as the same Zone Asymmetric core design. The cover has been updated to the new pearlized Activator Plus 2.0 formulation, which provides a big back end move that matches up nicely to today’s bowling environment. The Vintage Vapor Zone easily produces the strongest change of direction off the dry in the current High Performance line of Brunswick products.
The Vintage Vapor Zone’s strong motion off the breakpoint made it very easy for all three of our testers to strike on our medium oil test pattern. The 500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound box finish provided everyone with easy length through the front and a strong back end reaction. The fresh was no challenge at all for the Vintage Vapor Zone, with all three testers being able to play the part of the lane where they are most comfortable, while stringing lots of strikes. Cranker was starting his ball on 30, crossing 16 at the arrows and using the seven board downlane as his breakpoint. Tweener was lined up with a laydown point on 20, a target on 13, and the same breakpoint on seven as Cranker. He could be firm with his speed and keep his Vapor Zone on-line to the pocket. Stroker was the straightest with his feet, releasing his ball on 15 and targeting the
The Vapor Zone is the latest ball to get the vintage treatment from Brunswick. It uses the same color scheme from the original Vapor Zone, as well as the same Zone Asymmetric core design. The cover has been updated to the new pearlized Activator Plus 2.0 formulation, which provides a big back end move that matches up nicely to today's bowling environment. The Vintage Vapor Zone easily produces the strongest change of direction off the dry in the current High Performance line of Brunswick products.
The Vintage Vapor Zone’s strong motion off the breakpoint made it very easy for all
